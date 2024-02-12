Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chief's captain, has brought home the Super Bowl hardware he promised to girlfriend Taylor Swift, after she flew over six thousand miles from Japan to Las Vegas. It was a picture perfect finish to the night after Taylor sealed the win with a kiss. Taylor Swift embraces boyfriend Travis Kelce and the couple locked lips on the field at Allegiant Stadium after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the Super Bowl.

Before this penultimate moment, while sports and entertainment fans focused on the on-field chemistry between Taylor and Travis, political pundits anticipated a political twist to the Kansas City win. Some Maga enthusiasts, including Vivek Ramaswamy, predicted the win might be rigged in favour of Joe Biden, not the Chiefs.

A conspiracy theorist, Martin Walsh, suggested, “To give his re-election bid a “fresh feel,” Biden’s team is exploring potential endorsements from prominent figures, including celebrities. One name that has come up is Taylor Swift." To which Vivek Ramaswamy had gone on to add, “President Joe Biden is facing historic lows in his disapproval ratings and is actively seeking ways to reinvigorate his campaign with new, young energy. Meanwhile, his likely opponent in the upcoming election, former President Donald Trump, continues to gain traction in the Republican primaries.”

Sadly, they were left heartbroken. Contrary to Maga's expectations, Taylor Swift did not endorse Joe Biden, and there was no evidence to support the theory that the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the San Francisco 49ers was fixed.

Following the victory, Biden shared his response to this theory in a cryptic message, along with a photo of “Dark Brandon, “Just like we drew it up,”. Everyone quickly linked it to the Kansas City win and right-wing theories of Biden rigging it. Despite initial skepticism, it was confirmed to be President Joe Biden's post, earning praise for his trolling skills.

However, Trump dismissed these theories, emphasizing his past support for Taylor Swift through the Music Modernization Act. He claimed Biden did nothing for her and asserted there was no way she would endorse a "corrupt" president. “I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”