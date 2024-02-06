Patrick Mahomes’ dad confesses he had ‘a few beers’ before DWI arrest, had open Coors in his vehicle

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested in Tyler, Texas, late last week on a DWI charge for at least the third time, according to jail records. He was stopped by police last week and arrested for driving while intoxicated, an affidavit obtained by New York Post from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said. Patrick Mahomes Sr's arrest comes eight days before his son is set to lay in Super Bowl 2024 against the 49ers in Las Vegas (Smith County Jail)

More shocking details about Mahomes Sr’s arrest have now come to the fore. Mahomes Sr told police that he “had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar” on being asked why he was drinking while driving.

This was Mahomes Sr’s third DWI arrest, which is penalised by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He agreed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. As per reports, he displayed four clues of intoxication during the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus eye test, five clues during the Walk and Turn test, and two clues during the One Leg Stand.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances,” the arresting officer said. “I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public place.”

Mahomes Sr., who played 11 seasons in MLB, received his second DWI charge back in 2018, for which he served 40 days in jail.

Mahomes Sr. and his ex-wife Randi got divorced in 2006. Their other son, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested in May last year on an aggravated sexual battery charge after allegedly assaulting the owner of a restaurant. Charges against him were dropped last month.

Mahomes Sr. attended his son’s playoff games this year. His arrest comes eight days before his son is set to lay in Super Bowl 2024 against the 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11.