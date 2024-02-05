Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested in Texas just days before Super Bowl 2024

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested in Tyler, Texas, late last week on a DWI charge for at least the third time, according to jail records. Mahomes Sr. attended his son’s playoff games this year. His arrest comes eight days before his son is set to lay in Super Bowl 2024 against the 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11. Patrick Mahomes Sr's arrest comes eight days before his son is set to lay in Super Bowl 2024 against the 49ers in Las Vegas (Smith County Jail)

Mahomes Sr., who played 11 seasons in MLB, received his second DWI charge back in 2018, for which he served 40 days in jail.

Mahomes Sr. and his ex-wife Randi got divorced in 2006. Their other son, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested in May last year on an aggravated sexual battery charge after allegedly assaulting the owner of a restaurant. Charges against him were dropped last month.

Mahomes Sr. recently described the younger Mahomes’ sporting abilities as “special.” “The things he was doing at such a young age, I knew that was different. I knew that was special and I knew that if he continued to move in that fashion and to continue working every day that he’d have a chance to be a professional athlete,” Mahomes Sr. said, according to CNN Sports.

“I mean, I’ve never seen a kid that worked as hard as he did, that grinded every day to try to make himself better, like he says, each and every day. It was just crazy. We would be out just shooting baskets at 10 to 11 p.m. at night and I would tell him: ‘Ain’t nobody out here working but me, you and Michael Jordan. We’re the only three guys that are working and trying to get better.’ And he took it and he ran with it and for him to get to the pinnacle of where he is now is just outstanding,” he added.