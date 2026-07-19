The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to place on record details of demolition and restoration drives and action taken against property owners in DLF phases one to five for alleged illegal construction and operation of commercial units in violation of rules. HC seeks Haryana’s action report on illegal constructions in DLF Ph 1 to 5

In an interim order passed on July 14, a bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor sought details of all demolition and restoration orders issued for properties in the colony, along with the action taken so far. The court has also sought the applicable building bye-laws governing the area.

The order was made public on Saturday evening. The directions were issued while hearing a batch of petitions led by the DLF City Residents Welfare Association concerning alleged unauthorised constructions in DLF phases one to five.

The July 14 order stated, “In the facts of the case, we call upon the counsel appearing for the State of Haryana to place on record the details and orders of the demolition/restoration in respect of various premises situated in the colony in question. The action taken by the state so far shall also be brought on record. The State shall also place on record the building by-laws which are applicable to the area in question.”

The High Court has granted the state government 10 days to file its response and fixed July 28 as the next date of hearing.

The Bench observed that its objective is to ensure that constructions made in accordance with sanctioned plans and laws are protected, while unauthorised structures raised without approval or in violation of building bye-laws are dealt with strictly as per law.

The High Court also directed all property owners who have impleaded themselves in the case to furnish details of their properties, sanctioned building plans, completion certificates and other relevant documents.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said the department will submit all records pertaining to the action taken. “The court has also directed that property owners who have been impleaded in the case submit details of their properties. Action against violators will continue,” he said.