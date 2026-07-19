Delhi govt to distribute over 1.5 million flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

The Delhi government will procure around 200,000 national flags from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for this year’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign ahead of Independence Day and distribute more than 1.5 million tricolours across the national capital, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday. Flags produced by Self-Help Groups will comply with the Flag Code of India, 2002, and other prescribed legal and technical standards. (AP)

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to encourage public participation in the nationwide campaign while creating livelihood opportunities for urban poor women.

Gupta said the drive is not just about hoisting the national flag, but also an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of patriotism, national unity and public participation.

Launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign encourages citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and proudly hoist it to celebrate the country’s independence.

The flags will be produced by eligible SHGs identified and organised by the Delhi government’s State Urban Livelihood Mission (SULM), which promotes self-help groups, skill development, entrepreneurship and self-employment among the urban poor.

Gupta said the decision to involve SHGs in the production of national flags reflects the government’s approach of linking public welfare initiatives with livelihood opportunities.

Members of the SHGs producing the national flag will directly contribute to making the tricolour, a symbol of the nation’s pride and national unity, she said. Along with earning an income, they will also have the honour of being part of a nationwide campaign, Gupta added.

The chief minister said the government will also procure national flags from online marketplaces.

According to the government, all flags produced by SHGs will strictly comply with the Flag Code of India, 2002, its amendments issued from time to time, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and prescribed technical standards.