Vultures: Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift again, releases NSFW Bianca Censori album cover

On February 9 (US time), the super duo ¥$ - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign - finally released their much-anticipated hip-hop debut studio album Vultures. Facing a never-ending stream of delays, the music piece was initially slated to premiere during the final chapters of 2023. Hitting another pushback with a few hours of delay on the 'final' D-day, Ye's album had his fans stressed out yet again. However, now that the album is out (at least on some music platforms) for good, the controversial lens can be directed elsewhere to peruse other pressing contentious matters addressed therein. Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift in his new song again. (Instagram)

Ye's antisemitic comments from last year played a significant role in derailing this release. Nicki Minaj reportedly pulled out of the album's support system early on and even cancelled a collaboration track shared between her and West to be featured on the record. "Regarding Kanye: that train has left the station, OK?", she said during a radio interview.

A Vultures listening party was also held in Chicago (Ye's home town) before the record's arrival on February 8. The one-hour-long event, titled Vultures Listening Experience, honoured many artists hailing from Chicago and played West's The College Dropout songs as the album hits its 20th-anniversary mark.

Ye was again seen sporting his recently adopted all-black signature look. He wore a black leather bomber jacket that boasted the number '1' on its back, signalling the arrival of Vultures Volume 1. Making Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees's style his own, Ye remained hockey mask-clad. The show welcomed an intimate group of special guests, including Kanye's daughter, North West, who's also featured on the song Talking / Once Again. Its music video dropped two days ago. YG and Bump J were also other collaborators who attended the event.

The Vultures album livestream didn't just witness the rapper debut his new songs. It again reignited his "controversial history of antisemitism", as Page Six reports. As soon as Kanye rapped his song lyrics, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I'm still the king", the listening party livestream was abruptly cut off. The American rapper had previously resorted to pleading his case on Instagram when he struck a dead-end on route to booking venues due to his antisemitic rants. A post that's now been wiped off his page read earlier, "I have not been allowed to perform in a year".

Recent drama associated with the new Kanye West album Vultures

Having been pushed from its several December release date to booking a January slot, and then finally dropping in February, it's been a long road for the new Kanye West album. Now that the 15-track-long record is out, it's again been enveloped in layers of controversy, staying true to the rapper's out-of-the-box identity.

The Kanye West - Ozzy Osbourne tiff

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Black Sabbath lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne called out West for using a sample of his song Iron Man despite being denied permission to do so. In the post, Osbourne confirms that while Kanye West asked permission to use the sample of a 1983 live performance version of the band's song, he'd been denied access. Regardless of it all, West went ahead and used it anyway, compelling Osbourne to blast his “antisemite” ways yet again. “I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”, declared the rock star. (Osbourne had initially referred to the song as War Pigs)

In an interview with TMZ, Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne further slammed West. She fired back at Ye through an Instagram post as well.

The Kanye West and Taylor Swift saga continues

Their Grammy feud is no news to anyone, and then West dropped Swift's name in his 2016 track Famous. Following the same argumentative discourse that "took (Taylor) down psychologically", Ye's latest Vultures song, Carnival, takes a dig at her again. "I mean since Taylor Swift since I had a Rollie on the wrist / I'm the new Jesus, b**** / I turned water into Kris / This for what they did to Chris / They can't do sh*t with this", go on West's lyrics.

The song also name-dropped Elon Musk and accused rapist Bill Cosby: "Now I'm Ye Kelly, b****/ Now I'm Bill Cosby, b****/ Now I'm Puff Daddy rich / That's Me Too rich."

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori makes it to the Vultures album cover

Over a week ago, West had taken to his Instagram to post an NFSW picture of his wife, Bianca Censori. Soon after that, another semi-nude video of the Australian designer made it to Ye's Instagram stories. While it seemed as if it had been done to push his brand Yeezy's name, a similar video post of VULTURES (Juice Version) featuring the rapper under a spotlight confirms that the old story was just another bit of promotion for the album.

The long streak of Kanye West making it to the headlines for allegedly “controlling” his wife continues. Censori bares it all again for the Vultures album cover, featuring West in the Jason Voorhees getup alongside her. Director Aus Taylor photographed the cover for Vultures Volume 1.

The Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign album had first dropped on TIDAL. Eventually making it to Apple Music, fans still await its premiere on Spotify.