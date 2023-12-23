Delayed again: Kanye West’ Vultures eyes 2024 release; Fans say, ‘track is scrapped’
Fans express frustration as Kanye West's Vultures album faces further delays
Fans eagerly awaiting the Vultures album, a joint project by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, face disappointment as its release is delayed once more, now extending beyond 2023. The initial excitement has turned into growing frustration, making fans wonder if they'll ever get to hear this long-awaited collaboration. Vultures has reportedly locked a new release date in January and here is everything you need to know about its debut.
Kanye West’s Vultures to release in January
According to a source close to the Gold Digger singer, as reported by Revolt, Vultures is now scheduled for release on January 12, 2024. The reason behind this latest delay remains undisclosed.
Also read: Kanye West aims to build 100,000-acre city ‘DROAM’ in Middle East
The reason behind Kanye West’s new album’s delay
Recent controversies seem to plague Kanye’s Vultures. Queen of Barbz, Nicki Minaj’s refusal to clear her verse on New Body due to age-related concerns, coupled with a clash over the Backstreet Boys’ Everybody sample, add another layer to the album’s already-delayed release. Despite Kanye's request to clear her verse, Nicki refused, stating that "the train has left the station."
Vultures controversy
The initially set release date for Vultures was December 15. Before that, a representative hinted at a potential release on December 31, but it's been delayed again, leaving fans puzzled. During a recent listening party, West spoke extensively, mentioning various celebrities like Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, and Donald Trump. All these elements are further heightening the anticipation for the song. The singer was heard ranting and raping“Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I’m saying. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for.”
Fans disappointed by Vultures' delayed release
Many fans took to social media to show their growing frustration over the delayed release of the album. A fan wrote “Kanye just delayed Vultures again”, while others commented “Kanye might have scrapped Vultures but I’ll always have this Kodak black vibing to his verse video”, “Kanye West goes off for 10 mins name dropping Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Balenciaga and Addias to name a few then says everyone in the room with him is fake stream ended when he kicked Yes Julz out the room (she was recording) safe to say vultures is scrapped.”