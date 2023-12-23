Delayed again: Kanye West’ Vultures eyes 2024 release; Fans say, ‘track is scrapped’

Fans eagerly awaiting the Vultures album, a joint project by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, face disappointment as its release is delayed once more, now extending beyond 2023. The initial excitement has turned into growing frustration, making fans wonder if they'll ever get to hear this long-awaited collaboration. Vultures has reportedly locked a new release date in January and here is everything you need to know about its debut. FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2022. Adidas saw operating earnings dwindle in the first three months of the year as the German sportswear company's breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and his popular Yeezy shoe brand cost it 400 million euros ($441 million) in lost sales. Profit was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, while profit margin shrank to a bare 1.1%. Net sales declined 1%, to 5.27 billion euros, and would have risen 9% with the Yeezy line, the company said Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

Kanye West’s Vultures to release in January

According to a source close to the Gold Digger singer, as reported by Revolt, Vultures is now scheduled for release on January 12, 2024. The reason behind this latest delay remains undisclosed.

The reason behind Kanye West’s new album’s delay

Recent controversies seem to plague Kanye’s Vultures. Queen of Barbz, Nicki Minaj’s refusal to clear her verse on New Body due to age-related concerns, coupled with a clash over the Backstreet Boys’ Everybody sample, add another layer to the album’s already-delayed release. Despite Kanye's request to clear her verse, Nicki refused, stating that "the train has left the station."

Vultures controversy

The initially set release date for Vultures was December 15. Before that, a representative hinted at a potential release on December 31, but it's been delayed again, leaving fans puzzled. During a recent listening party, West spoke extensively, mentioning various celebrities like Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, and Donald Trump. All these elements are further heightening the anticipation for the song. The singer was heard ranting and raping“Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I’m saying. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for.”

Fans disappointed by Vultures' delayed release

Many fans took to social media to show their growing frustration over the delayed release of the album. A fan wrote “Kanye just delayed Vultures again”, while others commented “Kanye might have scrapped Vultures but I’ll always have this Kodak black vibing to his verse video”, “Kanye West goes off for 10 mins name dropping Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Balenciaga and Addias to name a few then says everyone in the room with him is fake stream ended when he kicked Yes Julz out the room (she was recording) safe to say vultures is scrapped.”