Disney snags Taylor Swift's concert film in million-dollar bidding war: OTT release date revealed

Disney just clinched the first place in a fierce bidding war, securing the rights to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert film, The Eras Tour. The film, which enjoyed both commercial and critical success during its theatrical debut, is now taking a digital route. And following an intense competition among top contenders like Netflix and Universal, all vying for streaming rights, Disney ultimately sealed the deal with a whopping $75 million. FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Disney seals $75 million deal with Taylor Swift

The concert film, which achieved global blockbuster status, is slated to debut on the streaming platform next month. According to a recent report by Puck News, Disney, already known for securing all Marvel Movies under its platform, has now agreed to pay Swift $75 million for the rights to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour OTT release date

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to premiere on Disney Plus on March 15. The report also indicates that the movie, making its digital debut, will have a longer runtime compared to its theatrical release, likely contributing to the high cost of the bidding war.

This acquisition not only adds another jewel to Disney's streaming crown but also fuels anticipation for Swift's foray into filmmaking.

Taylor Swift to make her directorial debut

There's been a lot of buzz about Swift stepping into the director's chair for the first time. Matt Belloni from Puck reports that Swift is really looking forward to getting behind the camera, especially once her 'Eras' tour wraps up. Considering she's already directed over 18 music videos in her career, fans are hopeful that Swift, along with her talented team, will make her directorial debut a hit.

Currently, the 14-time Grammy winner is thrilling audiences at the Tokyo Dome, marking the start of her 'Eras' Tour in 2024. Swift is expected to jet back to LA after wrapping up the performances to attend Super Bowl 2024, before continuing her tour until the summer.