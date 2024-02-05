Jay-Z pulls a Kanye West at Grammys as Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year, fans say ‘he had more class’

Taylor Swift made history at the Grammys this year after winning Album of the Year for the fourth time. It appears that Swift's victory almost always calls for an interruption. Back in 2009, during her Video of the Year acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs, Kanye West interrupted the Midnights singer, saying Beyonce deserved the award. Although Swift wasn't ambushed during her speech this time around, Jay-Z made his disappointment clear as he pointed out that Beyonce “never won Album of the Year.” Jay-Z Slams Recording Academy for Ignoring Beyoncé's Grammy Wins(Img credit- AP, X (twitter))

Jay-Z pulls a Kanye West at the Grammys

During his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Grammy Award, Jay-Z, who took to the stage alongside his daughter Blue Ivy, revealed how he felt about his wife never winning the prestigious award category. The Young Forever rapper said, “Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based.”

He then looked at Beyonce and said, “But you know, some things, you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year." “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn’t work,” Jay-Z added.

“Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. All right. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, that was it, no. When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” the Empire State of Mind rapper continued.

Netizens react to Jay-Z's Grammys acceptance speech

In response to Jay-Z calling out the Grammy Awards for snubbing Beyonce of the major title, many claimed that Kanye was right in 2009. However, the Flashing Lights rapper's way of delivery came out as wrongful, drawing severe hate. One X, formerly Twitter user said, “Feels like the Grammys still view hip-hop as a side dish, not the main course.”

Another fan said, “Well Jay z had more class.” One more X user noted, “Right message, wrong show. The VMAs have no problem awarding Black artists Video Of The Year. If I'm not mistaken, didn't Beyonce win the biggest award of the night (and give her time to TSwift in a quintessentially classy B move)? Dame AND YE never choose the RIGHT moment.”