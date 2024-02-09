New Game of Thrones spinoff in works with Batman 2 writer exploring Aegon's Conquest

Hot on the heels of the successful House of the Dragon, HBO is further expanding the Game of Thrones universe with another prequel series. The house has officially announced a spinoff series exploring the historical event of Aegon Targaryen's conquest, which established the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Acclaimed screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on The Batman Part II, will pen the series. Aegon's Conquest serves as a direct forerunner to the popular television series House of the Dragon. HBO teams up with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin for Aegon's Conquest series(HBO)

Game of Thrones spinoff is officially in the works

HBO has officially joined forces with Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on the Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation BRZRKR and an animated Terminator series, which he is also overseeing for Netflix. Mattson is currently busy penning another DC chapter The Batman: Part II. Variety previously reported that there were talks for an Aegon's Conquest series at HBO; the most recent report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the company is moving forward with a "back to basics" approach.

The plotline of Aegon's Conquest

Based on early speculations, the series will track the unyielding Aegon Targaryen and his dragon-riding sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya. Continuing the tradition, Queen Rhaenys Targaryen, like her elder sister Visenya, was wedded to King Aegon I Targaryen, the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. One might expect a grim story of deceit, conquest, and the establishment of the Seven Kingdoms that we are all familiar with. Set centuries before the original show, it will delve into the Targaryen dynasty's violent ascent to power.

Another GOT spinoff on cards

While the aforementioned report is recent, another spinoff is also entering production in 2024. Titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is yet another addition to the Game of Thrones universe. Adapted from George R. R. Martin's Dunk and Egg stories, similar to House of the Dragon and Aegon's Conquest, this series serves as a prequel to the events depicted in the original series.