Netflix Korea 2024 slate revealed: Gyeongseong Creature 2 to, Hellbound 2, Killer Paradox, and more

After unveiling its 2024 slate of TV series and movies, Netflix has now turned its focus to its 2024 Korean lineup. From the highly anticipated return of monster-hunting heroes in Gyeongseong Creature 2 to the chilling continuation of supernatural chaos in Hellbound 2, the list is quite long. With a noticeable surge in Korean entertainment consumption in recent years, the streaming giant has renewed several shows for new seasons while also introducing fresh content to cater to its growing audience base. Netflix Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Korean Shows: Gyeongseong Creature, Hellbound, Squid Game Season 2(Netflix)

Also read: Marry My Husband explodes in ratings with BoA's villainous entry into Park Min Young’s life

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Netflix Korea 2024 slate out

For those anticipating Netflix's 2024 Korean lineup, there's much to anticipate. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's Gyeongseong Creature returns for Season 2, while the South Korean dark fantasy Hellbound, delving into the realm of unearthly beings, is primed for its second season. Furthermore, Song Kang's Sweet Home promises to extend its thrilling post-apocalyptic saga with an eagerly awaited Season 3. The second season of mega-hit Squid Game which took the global audience by storm is finally eyeing a release date in 2024.

Netflix is bringing Singles Inferno 4

The streamer is also bringing back the Korean reality dating show Singles Inferno for its fourth season, making it the first dating show in the country to have multiple seasons.

The much-anticipated Korean shows are coming soon

South Korea has emerged as a major focus for Netflix, with the streaming giant committing a whopping $2.5 billion to Korean content over a four-year period as per Deadline report. This commitment includes the announcement of the new slate, which includes the Game show Physical: 100 Season 2, titled Underground, featuring 100 new contestants competing for the top prize. Additionally, Zombie Bus Season 2 will delve into new encounters between zombies and entertainment.

Korean films slated for Netflix 2024 release

The streaming giant has recently debuted original titles like The Bequeathed and Badland Hunters, and now sets its sights on expanding further with upcoming releases such as My Name is Loh Kiwan and The Frog. Here's a glimpse of the exciting films hitting the platform:

Badland Hunters: Ma Dong Suk leads in this action-packed post-apocalyptic spectacle.

My Name is Loh Kiwan: Song Joong Ki takes the lead in this upcoming film, alongside Choi Sung Eun, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Officer Black Belt: Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun join forces to deliver an electrifying blend of action and suspense.

The Great Flood: Featuring a stellar cast including Kim Da Mi, Park Hae Soo, and Kim Kyu Na, this science-fiction disaster epic is set to awe audiences.

War and Revolt: The film revolves around childhood friends turn foes in this wartime drama starring Gang Dong Won and Park Jeong Min.

February Releases:

A Killer Paradox - Starring Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, and Lee Hee Jun.

My Name is Loh Kiwan - Premieres March 1st, starring Song Joong Ki.

First quarter titles include:

Queen of Tears - A family drama.

Chicken Nugget - A comedy mystery drama.

Second quarter releases:

Resident Playbook (working title) - A spin-off series of Hospital Playlist.

Parasyte: The Grey - Directed by Yeon Sang Ho, known for Train to Busan and Hellbound.

Sweet Home Season 3 - Zombie show starring Song Kang

Second half of the year: