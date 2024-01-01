close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Netflix unveils list of originals in January 2024: Bitconned to Gyeongseong Creature 2 and more

Netflix unveils list of originals in January 2024: Bitconned to Gyeongseong Creature 2 and more

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 01, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Netflix originals lineup for January 2024: Bitconned, Love is Blind: Sweden, Gyeongseong Creature, and more

Netflix is ringing in 2024 with a treasure trove of original gems. From the pulse-pounding thriller Bitconned to romance-filled Love is Blind: Sweden, the chilling return of Gyeongseong Creature, and more, this January promises something for every mood. We have a curated list of all the Netflix originals landing in the New Year, so grab your virtual popcorn, snuggle in, and let Netflix be your guide as you embark on a month of gripping dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, and edge-of-your-seat mysteries.

Bitconned, Gyeongseong Creature(Netflix)
Bitconned, Gyeongseong Creature(Netflix)

Netflix January 2024 releases

Bitconned release date, plot and more

The forthcoming true crime documentary film, Bitconned, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2024. The documentary's story revolves around three people who defraud investors by manipulating the unregulated cryptocurrency market, collecting millions of dollars, and using the money to enjoy their luxurious lifestyles.

As per Netflix Tudum “From a young age, Ray Trapani wanted to live criminal life. In 2017, during the Bitcoin boom, the cryptocurrency paradise offered him an ideal setting for scammers. When Ray's friend proposed the concept of a crypto debit card, Trapani eagerly took the opportunity. However, there was one major issue: he had no clue how to bring that idea to fruition.”

Gyeongseong Creature 2 release date

Headlined by Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, Gyeongseong Creature 2, is an extension of its first installment, which premiered in December 2023. The series follows two protagonists engaged in a battle against monsters. The narrative unfolds in 1945 Gyeongseong, a colonial city in South Korea facing challenges from both monsters and human oppression.

Break Point: Season 2 release date

The eagerly awaited Netflix original, Break Point Season 2, is set to arrive on January 10. The narrative follows the world's top tennis players as they make a comeback to the court, poised to reclaim their dominance in the tennis world, setting their sights on glory once more during another challenging Grand Slam season.

Available January 1:

  • Bitconned
  • Fool Me Once
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Available January 4:

  • Boy Swallows Universe
  • The Brothers Sun
  • Society of the Snow

Available January 5:

  • Good Grief
  • Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Available January 10:

  • Break Point: Season 2
  • The Trust: A Game of Greed

Available January 11:

  • Champion
  • Sonic Prime Chapter 3

Available January 12:

  • Lift
  • Love is Blind: Sweden

Available January 15:

  • Maboroshi

Available January 17:

  • End of the Line

Available January 18:

  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

Available January 19:

  • Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2
  • Mi soledad tiene alas
  • Sixty Minutes

Available January 20:

  • Captivating the King

Available January 22:

  • Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2

Available January 23:

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Available January 24:

  • Six Nations: Full Contact
  • Queer Eye: Season 8

Available January 25:

  • Griselda
  • Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Available January 26:

  • Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)

Available January 27:

  • Doctor Slump

Available January 28:

  • Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)

Available January 29:

  • Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

Available January 30:

  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

Available January 31:

  • Alexander the Great
  • Baby Bandito
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1
  • WIL

