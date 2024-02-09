Taylor Swift’s cat might have a higher net worth than Travis Kelce: Report

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is a woman who has often broken glass ceilings. It looks like her pets follow in her footsteps because if a recent report by BBC is to be believed, her cat Olivia Benson’s net worth is a lot more than her NFL beau Travis Kelce’s. (Also Read: Five things we know about Taylor Swift's next album The Tortured Poets Department) Taylor Swift's love for her cats is well known(Instagram)

Olivia’s net worth

BBC wrote that Taylor is worth as estimated $1 billion. And that Cats.com claimed that her cat Olivia, named after Marishka Hargitay’s character in Law and Order: SVU, is worth an estimated $97 million. They report that Taylor’s beau Travis’s estimated net worth stands at $40 million.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The publication also reports that Olivia has appeared in TV commercials, Taylor’s music videos Blank Space and Me! They also wrote that her two other cats Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button’s net worths aren’t publicly available.

Taylor’s cat isn’t the wealthiest

Despite the whopping number, BBC claims that Taylor’s cat isn’t even the wealthiest. She ranks behind a German shepherd named Gunther VI whose net worth is $500 million and Nala Cat who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette also featured on the list. However, the publication questioned the website collecting “data from Instagram” to come up with these figures.

Taylor’s Grammy win

Taylor clinched her 13th and 14th Grammy Awards for her album Midnights recently. Dressed in a stunning black-and-white ensemble that included a strapless Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit, complemented by black opera gloves and several sparkling accessories, she exuded a magical blend of beauty and glamour.

While accepting her trophy, she announced an upcoming album titled, The Tortured Poet’s Department, which will release on April 19. While accepting her fourth Album Of The Year and second award of the night, she said, "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I've finished a song or when I've cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place