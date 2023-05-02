Lil Nas X goes wild at Met Gala 2023 with his tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, wears nothing but jewels and a thong

The Met Gala is known for bringing out the most daring and boundary-pushing fashion statements, and this year was no different. Lil Nas X stole the show with his over-the-top look, consisting of nothing but silver paint, jewels, and a Dior Men thong. Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The rapper looked otherworldly as he walked the red carpet, covered head-to-toe in 218,784 round flatback Swarovski crystals, with pearls and crystals encrusted on his body paint. He finished off the look with a Choupette-inspired mask that added a touch of whimsy to his already outrageous outfit.

The outfit was a nod to the late Karl Lagerfeld, the honoree of this year's Met Gala, and his beloved cat, Choupette. Lil Nas X's outfit was one of the most talked-about looks of the night, with fans praising his risk-taking and ability to push boundaries in the fashion world.

The musician worked with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to complete his look, and it certainly paid off. Lil Nas X's silver body-encrusted look was a standout at the Met Gala, where guests were encouraged to pay homage to Lagerfeld and his iconic designs.

This isn't the first time Lil Nas X has made a statement on the Met Gala red carpet. Last year, he wore a gold suit of armor under a golden cape, embracing the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Lil Nas X's fashion choices continue to surprise and delight fans, and his daring Met Gala look was no exception. The rapper once again proved that he is not afraid to take fashion risks and push the boundaries of what is considered "normal" in the fashion world.