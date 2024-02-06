Travis Kelce replies to the big question about Taylor Swift? Super Bowl will deliver many answers

The undeniable Taylor Swift effect on the Super Bowl has effectively worked in the favour of driving more traffic to this side of sports. Even though the Grammy-winning pop star hasn't yet officially sealed her promise of jetting to the upcoming Las Vegas Super Bowl game, the Swift-Kelce is far from drowning under. The focus has clung to the much anticipated future possibility of Travis Kelce popping the big question. FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)

Will it finally manifest into a lived reality? Only the forthcoming big game will tell. Nevertheless, the wait has further led fans to indulge in novelty bets that are helping them keep their anxious nerves at bay.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

With all eyes on February 11, the Anti-Hero is expected to join in the grand fanfare to cheer on her boyfriend Kelce.

Will Travis Kelce reply to the big question about Taylor Swift?

With Taylor's concert scheduled for February 10 in Tokyo, it's safe to speculate that the singer and her jock boyfriend are clearly the centres of a rom-com plot come to life. Evidently living the chaos that Gabriela and Troy had to tackle with in the first High School Musical, Taylor and Travis' very public relationship has grabbed quite the spotlight this game season.

Also read: Does Taylor Swift's new song But Daddy I Love Him subtly reference Harry Styles?

The couple even got a chance to live out the One Tree Hill dream when Swift ran out to kiss the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on the field on January 28 after Baltimore Ravens were defeated at the AFC Championship. Now the fans are keenly hung up on the Super Bowl LVIII game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Bold wagers keep rolling in, and one of the most eye-catching ones has been kicked into action by FanDuel Canada. Their initiative is letting the audience bet on whether the big moment will finally happen at the Super Bowl or not - Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift. The bets are split into the 70% ‘Yes’ majority and the 30% minority punching in ‘No’.

The FanDuel Canada Trading Team took the chance to connect with Reuters over email and confirmed that it was just one of their strategies to keep the customers hooked.

Many more Swift-focussed bets have been pushed forward by BetUS as well. One of these even considers a wager about the Love Story crooner announcing her first pregnancy with Kelce at the Super Bowl 2024. Yet another one drives attention to the odds of how many times Taylor will be brought on camera during the game.

From Kelce popping the big question, to the couple sharing a kiss or the big player mentioning Taylor in his speech, there's no end to the Swift-Kelce centric bets.

BetUS.com and Sportsbook “really owe it to Taylor Swift this year for bringing the industry millions of dollars”, the former reported to Reuters.