Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s historic Grammy win, praises Swifties: ‘Unbelievable’

Talk about couplegoals! Not even the Super Bowl could keep Travis Kelce from celebrating Taylor Swift's groundbreaking Grammy win. Between practicing plays and preparing for Sunday's big game, the NFL superstar has a lot to say about the history-making moment of sweetheart Taylor Swift during the 66th Grammy Awards. For those unaware, the pop star now boasts a total of 14 Grammys, making her the first artist to achieve four Album of the Year awards. Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10.(AP)

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s Grammy moment

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who couldn't attend the ceremony due to his Super Bowl preparations, took a moment during the press conference to praise the Cruel Summer singer. “She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” the NFL player said on Monday night. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware too.” He continued.

Praising the highly supportive and loyal fan base of the singer, Travis continued, “Taylor has an incredible fan base that follows and supports her throughout her life. It's been fun to bring together the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom, introducing them to the football and sports world. It’s been cool to experience that.”

Travis-Taylor and Super Bowl schedule

With four concerts planned in Tokyo for the Karma singer and the Super Bowl less than a week away, Monday marks the beginning of an important week for the couple. Given that the pop sensation has regularly attended nearly every Kansas City Chiefs game—she has only missed one because of the Golden Globes—it is expected that she would return to Los Angeles the day before the Super Bowl, having finished the first leg of her Eras Tour 2024 in Tokyo Dome.

Taylor Swift’s history-making Grammy moment

Taylor clinched her 13th and 14th Grammy Awards for her album Midnights. Dressed in a stunning black-and-white ensemble that included a strapless Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit, complemented by black opera gloves and several sparkling accessories, she exuded a magical blend of beauty and glamour.

While taking the first trophy of the night she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poet’s Department rolling out on April 19th. While accepting her fourth Album Of The Year and second Award of the night, she said "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I've finished a song or when I've cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.”