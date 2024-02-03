Travis Kelce ‘cherish’ his memory with Taylor Swift after AFC Championship

Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, is grateful for the people who inspire him to play harder on the field, especially his girlfriend Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old pop superstar. Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.(Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kelce spoke about his relationship with Swift and his joy of winning the AFC Championship during a press conference on Friday, ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII.

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man,” Kelce said, when asked about his celebration with Swift on the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens last week.

“And I’m fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field,” he continued. “And, you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field is the people you just mentioned.”

Swift was seen kissing and congratulating Kelce, who was surrounded by his teammates and cameras, after the game.

‘I love you’ Taylor: Kelce

“Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys,” Kelce told Swift, before telling her, “I love you.”

The Chiefs are now heading to Las Vegas, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in the Super Bowl. Kelce is preparing for the big game, but he also has the support of Swift and his loved ones.

People reported that the AFC Championship was “the best night ever” for them and their families. The source said that everyone was “so, so excited and riding a high” and that their phones were “blowing up all night with congrats.”

“To be going to Vegas now is indescribable,” the outlet source added.

“Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special.”

The source also said that the couple is “genuinely happy together” and that Swift “fits in seamlessly with everyone he loves.”

Swift’s fans are curious if she will be able to attend the Super Bowl and cheer for Kelce, as she has a busy schedule.