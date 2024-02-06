Swifties believe Taylor Swift’s new song But Daddy I Love Him is a subtle nod to Harry Styles

With the announcement of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has once again turned on the detective skills of her fandom. The popstar recently disclosed the track list of the album dropping on April 19. One track in particular, But Daddy I Love Him, has caught the attention of Swifties. The song's name appears to have a direct connection to Harry Styles, which has the internet buzzing. The tracklist also features A-listers Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, contributing to a few tracks. MTV's Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift and Harry Styles won at the event.

The Tortured Poets Department tracklist

On Monday night, The singer of Cruel Summer announced her latest album, as she secured her 13th Grammy win. In a remarkable achievement, she subsequently earned her 14th Grammy, making her the first artist with four Album of the Year awards. Here is the tracklist for her highly anticipated new album.

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

Loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

Taylor Swift’s new song But Daddy I Love Him

Disney enthusiasts can easily recognize the side B track But Daddy I Love Him as a clever nod to Disney's original animated film, The Little Mermaid. What makes it even more delightful is that the movie premiered in 1989, the very year Swift was born. Yet, for fans who appreciate Swift's knack for weaving personal tales with a touch of mystery, some may playfully speculate that it's a subtle nod to Harry Styles. This speculation rose after an old picture of the What Makes You Beautiful singer resurfaced. In the photo, Styles can be seen wearing a white shirt with ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ written on it.

Check out a few reactions!

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’s relationship and breakup

More than ten years have passed since the brief romance between Harry Styles and Taylor Swift came to an end. Despite the passage of time, the former couple remains a beloved topic among fans.Their whirlwind relationship, fondly dubbed "Haylor," used to grab all the top headlines. But their romance was short-lived.Several reports emerged in January 2013 suggesting a potential breakup between Swift and Styles. Styles discussed the reasons for their breakup in a 2017 Rolling Stones interview, blaming it on the overwhelming attention they both received, which eventually strained their relationship.

How to buyThe Tortured Poets Department vinyls

The newly announced album is already up for pre-orders. Those who wish to buy can check out the official website of Taylor Swift. Limited edition CDs, cassettes, and vinyl are available on a regular basis and will arrive around the week of release.