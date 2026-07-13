Chiranjeevi cheers for Lenin, congratulates Nagarjuna: 'Akhil Akkineni is very dear to me, like another son'

He went on to add, “Congratulations to my dear friend @iamnagarjuna, the entire cast and crew. Looking forward to watching Lenin soon. Wishing the film continued success.”

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Hearing wonderful things about #Lenin. Delighted by the unanimous appreciation, especially for @AkhilAkkineni8’s performance. Akhil is very dear to me, like another son and it’s a joy to see him grow with every film.”

After a string of flops, actor Akhil Akkineni , son of superstar Nagarjuna, has finally tasted success with his latest release Lenin. The actor returned from a three-year hiatus and tasted success with Lenin. Despite mixed reviews, the film gave him the biggest opening of his career. Now, Chiranjeevi has come out in support of Akhil as Lenin continues to do well at the box office.

Nagarjuna replied to the kind message and reposted the note on his X account. “Thank you dear Chiranjeevi Garu, you always been a pillar of support to me and my family.. please do watch the film and I promise you will love it!!” he wrote.

Akhil also responded to the message, saying, “Pedha Nanna …. Your love is always overwhelming. Thank you for all your support. Please do watch the film. See you very soon.”

At the success meet of Lenin on Sunday, Nagarjuna spoke about Akhil’s accident and said, “Around one and a half years to two years ago, a glass almost sliced his nerve in a freak accident. He lost the sensation in his hand completely. We didn’t know if he would regain that, it was a terrible time for all of us. Especially for me and Amala, we didn’t feel like we could share it publicly either. But somehow, with physiotherapy and all of that, it took him six months to come back.”

The actor stated candidly that something changed post the accident. “And I think something changed then, something changed in him. He became calm…began to think the same way. These are all personal things that I’m telling you because now it’s time to tell you,” said Nagarjuna, adding, “I think that calmness, he got a partner (in Zainab Ravdjee), his good time began. He shot this film with that thought process. I’m so happy that he’s at that stage now. With no impulsive decisions, if he continues to think this calmly…Akhil, you have a fantastic future.”

Nagarjuna also stated that he prayed for Akhil’s success at Tirumala before the film’s release. “Whenever I go to Tirumala for darshanam, before or after Annamayya, I have no request to God. I have everything I need. But this time, I prayed for God to give him a hit, a blockbuster. I only found out later that Bhagyashri asked for the same thing for herself. So, I must thank Venkateswara Swamy,” said the actor emotionally.