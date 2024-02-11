Kanye West hints at scandalous Italy boat ride with Bianca Censori in new song

After keeping his fans on edge for a while, Kanye West has finally unleashed his newest album, Vultures, much to the delight of his ardent followers. Although there are several lyrics with cryptic clues that the internet is busy decoding, one verse from the album has stirred up quite a buzz online. In these lyrics, Kanye hints at a boat trip he took in Italy with his wife, Bianca Censori, sparking curiosity and raising eyebrows among listeners. Kanye West has dropped his newest album, Vultures,(Instagram, X)

Kanye West's Vultures lyrics subtly refer to Italy's boat ride incident

It appears that Kanye West may have subtly referenced his eventful boat excursion with Bianca Censori during their summer getaway in Italy on his latest album, Vultures 1. The trip stirred controversy, with the rapper even facing a ban from the boat company due to alleged indecent exposure.

The song “F-k Sumn,” includes a rap verse “Shawty wanna f***k on somethin’? / F***k on me / S*** on me, publicly.” Many internet users pointed out that the lyrics hint towards their European Gateway. The song featuring Ty Dolla $ign is just another cryptic line from the ever-unpredictable Ye.

F-k Sumn is among the 16 tracks dropped by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign on their collaborative album released last Friday. The album cover features Kanye in all-black attire and his recognizable Jason Voorhees mask standing behind Bianca Censori almost nude with just a little piece of cloth and her high boots.

Kanye West Italy boat ride incident

The rapper Vultures and his wife Bianca Censori were banned in September of last year for indecent exposure, after Kanye showed his butt while on a boat ride, by a Venice boat company.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, a boat rental company in Venice, stated that its staff were unaware of the incident until the news went viral. In an interview with Daily Mail, the boat company said, “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities, If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”