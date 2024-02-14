Kanye West reveals why he shares wife Bianca Censori's explicit photos
West began the video by saying, “Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose…”
After drawing severe criticism for posting his wife's explicit photos on social media, Kanye West finally broke his silence. In an Instagram video on Monday, the Flashing Lights rapper explained why he shares Bianca Censori's semi-nude pictures “on purpose.” The 46-year-old rapper made his way through an airport as he explained how his wife “makes him happy.” Censori was also briefly spotted in the video as he tried to hide her face from the camera.
Kanye West explains why he posts Bianca Censori's NSFW photos
West began the video by saying, “Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” per NY Post. He then panned the camera towards Censori, who was wearing a white WET bodysuit paired with black heeled boots. The Heartless rapper continued, “So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’”
“‘Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?” West explained. “So don’t ever say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f**k yourself. Seriously, leave me, leave the king, the f**k alone,” the Praise God rapper said.
“I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f**king Instagram,” he added. This statement comes shortly after the Gold Digger rapper released his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. The Runaway rapper sparked major outrage after multiple delays in the release of the album.
Bianca Censori draws criticism for racy outfits
The Australian architect, who is infamous for donning racy outfits has recently stirred the internet with her barely-there bodysuit. One X, formerly Twitter user said, “she be wearing anything.” Another user said, “what is shawty wearin.” One more user wrote, “She’s literally wearing nothing, where’s the shame.”