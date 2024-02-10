Kanye West dubbed ‘antisemite’ by Ozzy Osbourne amid Vultures release

After several delays, Kanye West finally released his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, on February 9. Ahead of the release, the Flashing Lights rapper held a listening party at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday. During the one-hour event, West sampled Black Sabbath's song despite having previously been denied clearance. The band's former frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, called out Kanye for sampling the song Iron Man without approval. Ozzy Osbourne has called out Kanye West as an 'antisemite'(AFP)

Ozzy Osbourne calls out Kanye West for sampling song without clearance

In a social media post, Ozzy slammed Kanye as an “antisemite,” saying that he wants “no association” with him. “Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many,” The Prince of Darkness wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!” the Crazy Train singer added. So far, Ozzy's post has garnered over 13 million views, with netizens agreeing with the rock icon. Following his criticism of Kanye, Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne, explained her husband's stance in detail in an interview with Billboard.

"We get so many requests for these songs, and when we saw that request, we just said no way,” Sharon, who was raised as Jewish, told the outlet. “We’ve been in touch with his team” about the legal issue. And it’s also an issue of having respect for another artist,” she continued, adding, “The simple thing is, we don't want to be associated with a hater. To spread hate the way he does, it shouldn't be allowed. All the excuses — he's bipolar or whatever — doesn't change that. It's like, f**k you, basically.”