Sharon Osbourne opens up about trying to end her life following husband Ozzy’s affair

In a recent revelation, Sharon Osbourne opened up about a dark chapter in her life, sharing that nearly a decade ago, she attempted to take her own life after discovering her husband Ozzy's affair.

The 71-year-old disclosed the emotional turmoil she experienced upon learning about Ozzy's four-year affair. She expressed, “When he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work… it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested.”

Sharon candidly admitted to reaching a breaking point, feeling overwhelmed by the situation. She shared, “I just thought, ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.’ So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom.”

The incident was discovered when the maid attempted to enter the room for cleaning. Sharon's attempt to take her own life became a cry for help that couldn't be ignored.

Sharon unravelled Ozzy's infidelity by going through his emails, revealing a four-year affair that took a toll on their marriage. This discovery led to a temporary separation, with Sharon kicking Ozzy out of their home.

Facing the harsh reality, Sharon, then 63, reflected on her life and made tough decisions. “I’m 63 years of age, and I can’t keep living like this… I’ve been avoiding looking at any pictures or reading anything. I know what’s going on.”

Although the details of Ozzy's affair, involving six women, were painful, the couple managed to reconcile. Their relationship has since grown stronger, with Ozzy acknowledging Sharon as a guiding force in their journey to healing.

In 2019, Ozzy expressed gratitude for Sharon's forgiveness, calling her a "god." He acknowledged his mistakes and admitted, “Sometimes I sit there and go, ‘What the f–k was I thinking?’ I won’t understand why it happened until the day I die.”