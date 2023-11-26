How did Sharon Osbourne lose 42 pounds? Star opens up on shocking weight loss

British TV personality Sharon Osbourne has recently been making headlines after her shocking weight loss transformation at the age of 71. The former X Factor judge who now weighs “under 100lbs” once weighed 230lbs. This shocking drop in weight sparked major controversy with netizens raising questions. However, Sharon has been candid about her use of Ozempic injections. Despite admitting to using drugs for weight loss, the Rock of Love host has warned people against the ill effects of Ozempic. Sharon Osbourne opens up on shocking weight loss(Instagram)

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Sharon expressed some of her “regrets” over her drastic transformation. In a bid to raise awareness for those tempted to inject weight loss-inducing drugs, she said that “teenagers” should not use Ozempic. While talking to co-hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, the Celebrity Watch Party star revealed her concerns about the side effects of the diabetes drug. She admitted that throughout the time she used Ozempic, she felt constantly nauseated.

Explaining her decision to hop on the infamous drug, Sharon revealed, “I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight constantly. I thought ‘I've tried everything so I thought I might as well try it.’” However, after some time, she realised that she had gone too far and that she “could do with putting on a few pounds.” Revealing her husband Ozzy Osbourne's concerns over her wellbeing, Sharon said, “But at this point the way my body is, it's not listening. Ozzy doesn't like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It's too good to be true.”

After shedding close to 42lbs, Sharon's facial structures changed a lot, which she admitted during an interview with Piers Morgan. Talking to the British presenter, Sharon said that she never wanted to “go that thin,” according to Hello. She added, “It's just time to stop, I didn't actually want to go this thin but it just happened. I'll probably put it all on again soon!”