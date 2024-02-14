Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of his seat at Super Bowl 2024, ex-NFL player claims

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall has claimed that Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of his seat at Super Bowl 2024. This allegedly happened after West purchased seats right in front of the singer’s private suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift allegedly had Kanye West kicked out of his seat at Super Bowl 2024 (Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Marshall said on podcast Paper Route on Tuesday, February 13, “More tea… so Kanye West pulls up to Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Taylor Swift’s booth, so any time they were going to be showing [Taylor Swift], Kanye’s face was going to be there.”

“He had a mask on… typical Kanye. So Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She, boom boom, makes a call or two, everybody’s involved,” Marshall, who played in the league from 2006-2018, added. “[Kanye] gets kicked out of the stadium… Hot tea, hot tea… He was trying to leverage her celebrity to make some…so you gotta go back to their beef.”

Swift and West’sfeud began at the 2009 VMAs, when he interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist. The two stars appeared to resolve their issues in the following years, but West released a track titled ‘Famous’ in 2016, calling Swift “that bi***” in the lyrics. West claimed Swift gave him the permission to use that term in his track. Taylor, however, refuted the claim.

Swift went viral last year because of an epic laugh she let out while singing about forgiving West at a show in Seattle. A viral video showed the first time the Grammy winner performed her Kanye West diss track ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ since 2018.

Swift laughed out loud during the song as she played an acoustic rendition at Seattle’s Lumen Field. “And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” she sang before bursting into laughter. “I can’t even say it with a straight face,” the 33-year-old said after composing herself.