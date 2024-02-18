Taylor Swift says she was ‘lonely’ when she wrote Folklore, despite dating Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift shared with fans during her latest concert as part of The Eras Tour that she felt ‘lonely’ when she wrote her eighth studio album Folklore. As per a report by Page Six, the singer was performing a set during her Melbourne show on Saturday night, where she revealed the circumstances under which she made the Grammy-winning album. (Also read: Taylor Swift’s fan, 16, killed in crash en route to the concert in Australia, was jamming to her songs) Taylor Swift has talked about the time she created her album Midnights.

What Taylor Swift told fans

The report states that a fan captured the singer candidly confessing that she wrote Folklore as a ‘lonely millennial woman.' “[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder, and I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill," she said in the TikTok video that is being widely shared on social media.

“That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like writing Folklore. That is not what I looked like … So that’s all that matters — the delusion,” she concluded.

More details about Taylor's relationships

It is interesting to note Taylor Swift's statement because at the time she was making Folklore, she was in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. Taylor Swift parted ways with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after dating for six years in April. She started dating Travis Kelce in September last year. The duo have been vocally and visibly supportive of each other since they went public as a pair soon after.

Taylor Swift recently scripted history by becoming the first performer to win the Grammy for Album of the Year four times, after she won the award for Midnights. At the ceremony, the singer also dropped a surprise announcement of her next album The Tortured Poet's Department. “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," she said.

