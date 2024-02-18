Taylor Swift’s fan, 16, killed in crash en route to the concert in Australia, was jamming to her songs

In a tragic turn of events, a teenage fan of Taylor Swift lost their life in a fatal crash while en route to the singer's concert in Australia. According to reports, Mieka Pokarier, aged 16, was enjoying Taylor Swift's music with her mother and younger sister during their 17-hour trip to attend the superstar's Eras Tour performance. Tragically, their journey met a horrific car crash leading to the death of the teenager and leaving her sibling critically injured. FILE - Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. David Crowe, a Seattle man who police say has been stalking and harassing Swift, was ordered held without bail Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, after he was arrested three times in recent days in front of the pop star's home in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. (AP)

Taylor Swift’s fan En route to Eras Tour concert dies

As reported by The Weekend Australian A Queensland family travelling for a trip of a lifetime to see Taylor Swift in concert turned tragic n after one daughter was killed and another was placed in an induced coma following horrific car crash.

On Thursday, emergency responders rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Dunedoo Rd in Ballimore. Mieka Pokarier, 16, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while her sister Freya Pokarier, aged 10, was airlifted to a hospital in Sydney for treatment. The siblings were accompanied by their mother at the time of the tragic accident. Mom was driving, while Mieka was sitting in the passenger seat. After receiving paramedics treatment, the woman was taken to Hospital with very minor injuries.

Girls and their mother were excited to see Taylor Swift

Mieka and Freya’s father, Peter Pokarier on Saturday shared the news on social media. “That’s my baby that died,” he said. He also shared a GoFundMe page created by the girls’ godmother Karleigh Fox.

As per Fox, all three of them were really excited for the Eras Tour concert. “We are heartbroken to have lost one of her children (aged 16) whilst the 10 year old has been lifted to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, fighting for her life with brain injuries, a damaged pelvis and broken leg.” She wrote on the page. “This was supposed to be a road trip of a lifetime with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.” Fox added.

The news emerged only a few months following the tragic death of a 23-year-old fan due to severe heat during an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro. Ana Clara Benevides, a Brazilian fan, collapsed at the event after enduring hours of waiting to enter the venue amid sweltering temperatures, ultimately succumbing to her condition in the hospital. Following this Taylor reached out to her family personally.