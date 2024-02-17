Panicked Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce from Australia about Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting

Just hours after her plane touched Australian soil, Taylor Swift was left ‘shaken’ upon learning about the Kansas City Chiefs parade mass shooting. Struck by panic, she rang up her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the wee hours. Taylor Swift donates $100k to the family of Kansas City parade shooting victim(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Swift had jumped on her plane right after her Tokyo leg of the concert to make it in time for the big Super Bowl game on February 11. She skipped the parade to resume her Eras Tour in Australia. When the news reached her in Melbourne, she called her beau at 6 am local time, minutes after the victory parade took a tragic turn.

How Taylor Swift responded to the Super Bowl parade shooting

A source closer to her spoke to Daily Mail about how “extremely worried” she was when she heard of the news. She “got on the phone with Travis right away and was so incredibly relieved to hear his voice”. The insider also confirmed that the pop singer was “heartbroken” to learn that a person had died amidst the chaos. Sources revealed local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the victim.

Later, Swift donated $100,000 to the local DJ's family through the GoFundMe page. Taylor Swift extended her “deepest sympathies and condolences” to the family after the devastating loss.

After ringing up her boyfriend, Taylor called to comfort her new BFF, Britanny Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife.

Travis Kelce also donated $100,000 to assist the two young girls (and their family) who were injured during the mass shooting on Wednesday. He took to his X profile to express his thoughts on the heart-rending incident that left him “heartbroken”: “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today, My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

However, Kelce came under fire when he continued to celebrate the Chiefs' win at a restaurant after that. Just hours ago, he and Mahomes had been rushed off the stage at the parade rally where the unfortunate incident unfolded. Gunfire broke out towards the end of the parade, around 1:30 pm local time in Kansas City.