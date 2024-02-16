Video: Cops rush to save Travis Kelce during Super Bowl parade shooting

On February 15th, around 1:30 p.m. local time, gunfire broke out near the end of the parade route in Kansas City, where hundreds of thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers. New footage has emerged showing law enforcement officers rushing to ensure Travis Kelce's safety during the shooting incident. Travis Kelce stands for the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Footage captures police escorting Travis Kelce amid Super Bowl parade chaos

Also read: What we know so far about the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade shooting

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

After chaos broke out, authorities quickly secured the area, and paramedics rushed in to help the injured. Some were taken to nearby hospitals, while others received immediate care on the spot. The tragic incident resulted in many injuries among parade-goers. Exclusive footage from Page Six shows Travis Kelce being escorted away from the Kansas City Super Bowl parade by law enforcement after the fatal shooting on Wednesday. Watch video here.

Travis Kelce evacuated safely from the Super Bowl parade shooting

The video centers on Travis Kelce, the standout tight end for the Chiefs, as he enters an unmarked police car outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. According to the magazine, it's uncertain where he was taken, but his mother, Donna Kelce, who accompanied him to the parade, was also in the vehicle and can be identified by her white hat. Taylor Swift who was present at the Super Bowl match was not present at the parade.

Also read: Princess Diana foresaw ‘rivalry’ between Prince Harry and William: ‘He needed to compete…’

Nine children injured in KC Super Bowl parade shooting

According to the NY Post, among those seriously injured were nine children, while thousands of individuals fled the area following gunfire from multiple attackers. One person tragically died and at least 22 others were injured. Three suspects were later taken into custody by the police. The motive behind the attack is yet to be revealed. As per the cops, they are still investigating the case. Reportedly, two of the suspects are juveniles while one of the attackers was reportedly tackled by a Chiefs fan, as depicted in a video shared on X.

Travis Kelce ‘heartbroken’ over parade shooting incident

Shortly after the incident, the NFL star took to social media and spoke about the tragic incident. He said, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today, My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”