Travis Kelce smiles for photos with cops just hours after Kansas City parade shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally in Missouri turned into a nightmare after multiple shots were fired. On Wednesday, at least 22 were left injured and one dead in the tragic event that unfolded towards the end of the procession. Shortly after the shooting, Chiefs star player Travis Kelce expressed his sorrow on social media. However, in recent pictures obtained by TMZ, the Chiefs tight end was spotted smiling while posing for pictures with some officers just hours after the shooting. Travis Kelce stands for the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce poses for pics with cops after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting

Kelce was snapped while he was walking into the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar on Wednesday night. While he was heading to the restaurant, Kelce stopped to take photos with some officers who requested selfies. In the pictures obtained by the outlet, Kelce, who was wearing his team's colour, red, can be seen smiling and making peace signs.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The outlet adds that the pictures were taken “a little before 7 PM CT,” which means that it was only hours after the parade shooting took place. Bystanders told the outlet that after the photos were taken, Kelce headed back to the restaurant, holding what appeared to be a bottle of beer in his hand.

Following the shooting, Kelce wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.” Reciprocating with the 34-year-old athlete's grief, his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, also issued a statement on social media.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally,” the statement reads. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” it adds.