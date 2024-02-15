Travis Kelce ‘heartbroken’ after Super Bowl Parade shooting: ‘My heart is with all who came out to celebrate’

Travis Kelce has expressed his shock after one person died and several others were injured after shooters opened fire at theKansas City Chiefs’s Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday, February 14. Travis Kelce stands for the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” Kelce wrote on X.

A mother of two children, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died in the shooting. She succumbed to her injuries during surgery at a local hospital. She had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, loved ones told Kansas City Star.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend, who works as The Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant, said.

At least 22 other people, including nine children, wereinjured in the shooting, it has been reported. Three people were taken into custody, police confirmed. Law enforcement sources said the shooting is not terror-related.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters at a press conference.

“Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers,” she said. She added that as many as 800 cops were deployed in the area when the shooting took place.

Police have not released any details about the suspects who were taken into custody. However, it was revealed that firearms were recovered. It was not specified what kind of weapons were used.“All of that is being actively investigated,” Graves said, according to AP.

Meanwhile, aviral video showsbrave Kansas City Chiefs fans were seen tackling one of the shooters who opened fire at the parade. One man in the crowd is seen leaping on the suspect and dragging him to the ground. The suspect managed to free himself quickly, but another Chiefs fan tackled him again, desperately trying to keep him shackled. The first fan is then seen jumping back, and two other bystanders jumped in to help them fight. They held the man back until cops arrived, according to New York Post.