Video shows brave Kansas City Chiefs fans tackling one of the gunmen who opened fire at Super Bowl Parade: Watch

Several brave Kansas City Chiefs fans were seen tackling one of the shooters who opened fire at the team’s Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday, February 14. A video shows the gunman springing behind jersey barriers and across the grass toward a group of people celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory shortly after shots were fired at the end of the victory parade west of Union Station. Several brave Kansas City Chiefs fans were seen tackling one of the shooters who opened fire at the team’s Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday, February 14 (@FFB_Fanatics/X)

One man in the crowd, rather than running away with the others, is seen leaping on the suspect and dragging him to the ground. The suspect managed to free himself quickly, but another Chiefs fan tackled him again, desperately trying to keep him shackled.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The first fan is then seen jumping back, and two other bystanders jumped in to help them fight. They held the man back until cops arrived, according to New York Post.

A mother of two children, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died in the shooting. She succumbed to her injuries during surgery at a local hospital. She had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, loved ones told Kansas City Star.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend, who works as The Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant, said.

At least 22 other people, including nine children, were injured in the shooting, it has been reported. Three people were taken into custody, police confirmed. Law enforcement sources said the shooting is not terror-related.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters at a press conference.

“Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers,” she said. She added that as many as 800 cops were deployed in the area when the shooting took place.