Who are the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade shooters? Here's all we know

A gunman opened fire near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, killing one and injuring at least 22 others, including 11 children.

The shooting occurred shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a parade and a rally. The team and the mayor expressed their sorrow and condolences to the victims and their families.

The shooter, whose motive and identity is unknown, was tackled and subdued by bystanders who witnessed the incident. There's a possibility the victory parade was marred by not only one but multiple shooters.

Law and enforcement authorities later arrested two more, whose identity wasn't also revealed. They also not reveal what kind of firearms the shooters used.

Police detained a total of three people in connection with the shooting, but they are still investigating whether one of them was among the helpers.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said they do not believe the shooting was terrorism.

Police asked anyone with further information to come forward.

All Chief players are safe

The Chiefs confirmed that all of their players, coaches, staff and their families were safe and accounted for. Some of the players, such as quarterback Blaine Gabbert and tackle Trey Smith, helped calm frightened kids at the scene. Smith even gave a WWE title belt to one kid, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City said they were treating 12 patients from the rally, some of whom had gunshot wounds.

‘This is absolutely a tragedy’

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the shooting was a tragedy that marred the celebration and shocked the city. He thanked the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.

“We went out today like everyone in Kansas City, looking to have a celebration,” Lucas stated.

“That celebration was marred by a shooting today."

“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we remember for some time,” he continued.