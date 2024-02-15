Who was Lisa Lopez-Galvan? Mom of 2 killed in Super Bowl parade shooting was a Chiefs fan and local DJ

A mother of two children, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, has been identified as the victim of the Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City. She succumbed to her injuries during surgery at a local hospital. She had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, loved ones told Kansas City Star. Among the 22 other people who were injured were as many as nine children. A mother of two children, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, has been identified as the victim of the Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City (Lisa Lopez-Galvan/Facebook)

Who was Lisa Lopez-Galvan?

Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend, who works as The Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant, described Lopez-Galvan as the “most wonderful, beautiful person.”

“She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life,” Lopez added.

Friends and family claimed Lopez-Galvan’s adult son, as well as two of her minor cousins, were injured in the shooting. Lopez-Galvan was in her 40s and lived with her husband and two children in Shawnee. According to New York Post, she worked as a disc jockey for community radio station KKFI and as the co-host of Tejano Tuesday, a show that focused on Hispanic music. The president and chief executive officer of the Guadalupe Centers, Beto Lopez, is her brother. Lopez-Galvan was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Lopez-Galvan’s death was confirmed by her employer, KKFI 90.1 FM. “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally,” they said in a statement, according to PEOPLE.

“Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the statement added.

Police have confirmed that the shooting is under investigation, and three people have been taken into custody in connection to the crime.