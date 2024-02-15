Live telecast shows the exact moment when shots were fired at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade: Watch

A live telecast by BBC NEWS has captured the horrifying moment when shots were fired near Union Station at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in Missouri on Thursday, leaving one person dead and 21 others injured. People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. local time, as thousands of fans were celebrating the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title. The gunfire erupted near a parking garage close to the station, where the rally was being held, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The BBC footage showed people running for cover as the shots rang out, while some police officers drew their guns and rushed towards the source of the shooting. The sound of sirens and helicopters could also be heard in the background.

The police said they had taken two suspects into custody and were questioning them about the motive of the shooting, which they did not believe was related to terrorism. They also said they were still trying to determine the exact number of victims, as some of them may have left the scene before receiving medical attention.

The Kansas City Fire Department said it was treating 12 patients from the incident, most of them children. Nine of them had gunshot wounds, while three had other injuries. Some of the victims were in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The shootout was a ‘senseless act of violence’

The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement expressing their sadness and condolences over the “senseless act of violence” that marred their celebration. They also confirmed that all their players, coaches, staff members and their families were safe. The players were in the team bus at the time of shooting.

The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, who attended the parade, said he was shocked and saddened by the shooting, which he said “seems like almost nothing is safe”. He clapped the police and the fire department's back for their quick and brave response, and thanked the fans for their support and cooperation.

The NFL also released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and offered its “heartfelt condolences” to the victims and their families. It also said it was in contact with the Chiefs and the local authorities to provide any assistance needed.

The shooting was the latest in a series of mass shootings that have plagued the United States in recent years, raising questions about the country’s gun laws and culture. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization that tracks gun-related incidents, there have been 41 mass shootings in the US so far in 2024, resulting in 49 deaths and 175 injuries.