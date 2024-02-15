What we know so far about the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade shooting
Feb 15, 2024 02:04 PM IST
1 dead, 21 wounded in mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. The shooters' identity and motive is not revealed yet.
A day of joy and celebration turned into horror and chaos when a mass shooting broke out at the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. The shooting left one person dead and 21 others wounded, including eight children.
Here is what we know so far about the incident and its aftermath:
- The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. local time, near the end of the parade route, where hundreds of thousands of fans had gathered to cheer on their team. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running and screaming for cover. Some said they thought it was fireworks at first, until they realized the danger.
- Police responded quickly and secured the area, while paramedics rushed to treat the victims. Some of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, while others were treated at the scene. Eight of the victims had critical injuries, according to authorities. The police chief said that some of the victims may have been hit by ricocheting bullets or shrapnel.
- The Omaha man and the KC Chiefs fan tackled and subdued a shooter. Video went viral. Police sends their regards.
- Police arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting and recovered several weapons from the scene. They did not release the names or motives of the suspects, but said they were still investigating the incident and looking for any additional evidence or witnesses. They urged anyone with information or video footage to contact them.
- Police said it wasn't a terrorist act.
- The Kansas City Star identified the person who died as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ and mother of two. She was shot in the chest and died in surgery, according to her friends. She was described as a loving and outgoing person who loved music and sports.
- The Kansas City Chiefs expressed their condolences and outrage over the shooting, calling it a “senseless act of violence”. They said their hearts went out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City. They also thanked the first responders and the fans for their support. They said none of their players or staff were harmed in the shooting.
- Some of the Chiefs players also reacted to the shooting on social media, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who said they were “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the tragedy. They praised the fans for their loyalty and spirit, and said they hoped to bring some joy and healing to the city.
- The Missouri governor, Mike Parson, and his wife were among the dignitaries who attended the Chiefs rally when the shooting occurred. They said they were safe and unharmed, and thanked the law enforcement for their swift action. They also offered their prayers and sympathy to the victims and their families.
- The US president, Joe Biden, issued a statement on the shooting, calling for stronger gun control measures and saying that he and first lady Jill will “pray for those killed and injured”. He said the shooting was a “terrible reminder” of the need to end the “epidemic of gun violence” in the country.
- Witnesses shared their stories of fear and panic after the shooting, saying they felt helpless and terrified. Some said they tried to help the wounded or hide from the shooters, while others said they ran for their lives. Some said they were traumatized by the experience and would never forget it.
- The Kansas City police chief, Stacey Graves, praised the courage and professionalism of her officers and other law enforcement agencies, saying they ran into danger and saved lives. She said she was angry and saddened by what happened, and said it was not representative of Kansas City.
- The Kansas City mayor, Quinton Lucas, linked the shooting to the broader problem of mass shootings in the US, and called for more action to prevent them. He said the shooting was tragic for everyone who was part of it, and said his wife put it into perspective when he called her after the shooting. He quoted her saying, “We became part of a statistic of too many Americans - those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting.”
