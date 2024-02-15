What we know so far about the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade shooting

A day of joy and celebration turned into horror and chaos when a mass shooting broke out at the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. The shooting left one person dead and 21 others wounded, including eight children.

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)