Kansas City Chiefs condemns the ‘senseless act of violence’ at Super Bowl victory parade in Missouri

A mass shooting that left one person dead and 23 others wounded, including eight children, during the Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday has been condemned by the NFL and the team as a “senseless act of violence”. A victim is aided after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

The Chiefs said in a statement that they were “truly saddened” by the shooting that happened outside of Union Station at the end of the parade and rally.

The Kansas City police chief, Stacey Graves, gave few details of the incident at a news conference on Wednesday night, saying that three suspects were in custody. She said she had heard that some fans may have helped apprehend one of the shooters, but she could not verify that.

Police did not disclose any information about the suspects or their possible motive. Graves said that guns were seized, but did not specify what kind.

Several Chiefs players expressed their sorrow and prayers for Kansas City on X

The quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, said he was “praying for Kansas City”, while his teammate, Drue Tranquill, urged people to “pray that doctors and first responders would have steady hands and that all would experience full healing”.

The tight end, Travis Kelce, said he was “heartbroken”. He wrote on X: “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The Chiefs players left the parade on buses after the shooting, trying to soothe frightened children. The team confirmed that everyone in the organization was safe.

The guard, Trey Smith, posted on X, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents – a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”

The NFL also issued a statement on X, saying it “was deeply saddened of the senseless shooting” and that its “thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected”.

The shooting outside Union Station occurred despite the presence of more than 800 police officers in and around the building, including on the rooftops, said Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, who was there with his wife and mother and had to take cover when the shots rang out.

“I think that’s something that all of us who are parents, who are just regular people living each day, have to decide what we wish to do about. Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe,” he said.

This is not the first time that a sports celebration in the US has been tainted by gun violence. Last year, a shooting in downtown Denver injured several people after the Nuggets won the NBA title, and another shooting near a parking lot where the Texas Rangers celebrated their World Series win.