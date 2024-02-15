Kansas City Chiefs team hailed for ‘calming panicked kids down’ after Super Bowl parade shooting: ‘Unbelievable’

The Kansas City Chiefs team is being appreciated for its response in the aftermath of a Super Bowl parade shooting that killed one person and injured at least 22 others. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the players calmed down kids who were panicking after the attack.The NFL insider specifically mentioned Blaine Gabbert, Trey Smith, Austin Reiter and Chris Oladukun. Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“The Chiefs left the parade in busses, and in shock. I'm told players were UNBELIEVABLE calming panicked kids down. Blaine Gabbert, Tre Smith, Austin Reiter, Chris Oladukun all rallied,” Breer wrote on X. “Smith went to one upset kid, gave him the WWE title belt and sat with him til he calmed down.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Breer added later, “a lot of people impressed with what you and your teammates did on that bus.”

A mother of two children, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died in the shooting. She succumbed to her injuries during surgery at a local hospital. She had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, loved ones told Kansas City Star. Among the 22 people who were injured were as many as nine children.

‘Hats off to these guys’

Many commented on Breer’s post, with one saying, “It's clear that the Kansas City Chiefs players really stepped up to the plate and showed compassion and leadership during a very difficult and scary situation. It's amazing to see how they were able to stay calm and help to reassure the children who were scared. This is a testament to their character and strength of spirit.” “Great on the players. Thoroughly disgusted with USA as usual. Unbelievable that this keeps happening and literally nothing is done. The USA brags about being the best country while the rest of the world laughs at you and feels sorry for the people who do want change to gun laws!” one user wrote, while another said, “I also saw a boy who said that Andy Reid hugged him and comforted him”.

“It’s amazing how Chiefs players are going to end up doing more for the victims than the person who actually has the power to make a change,” one user said, while another wrote, “I really don’t like the Chiefs from a football perspective, but hats off to these guys helping out! Awful to see stuff like this at what is supposed to be a fun event.”