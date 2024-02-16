Taylor Swift donates $100k to family of woman killed in Kansas City shooting

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of the woman who was killed during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. On Friday, February 16, the Cruel Summer hitmaker made two donations of $50,000 on the GoFundMe page for Lisa Lopez-Galvan. The harrowing incident that took place on Wednesday, towards the end of the parade, left 21 others injured, including 11 children. Taylor Swift donates $100k to the family of Kansas City parade shooting victim(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Taylor Swift donates $100k to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's GoFundMe

As she donated the sum, the Blank Space singer wrote in the Words of Support section of the page, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.” Following her contribution, Lisa's GoFundMe has raised $194,798 out of the goal amount of $75,000 so far.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Taylor Swift contributed a sum of $100,000 to the GoFundMe for Lisa Lopez-Galvan(GoFundMe Screenshot)

Lisa, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, worked as a radio DJ. Her page describes her as “an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.” “She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years,” the fundraiser adds.

Initially, Lisa was said to have succumbed to her gunshot wound while undergoing abdominal surgery. However, later, it was clarified that she died at the scene, per Variety. The outlet adds that her son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, who is in his 20s, was also among those shot and injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally. He has now been released from the hospital.

Apart from Lisa's son, two more relatives of the late radio DJ sustained gunshot wounds. Additionally, her daughter, Adriana, was also at the scene. However, she did not suffer any wounds. The fundraiser description further adds, “We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy.”