Megan Fox breaks silence over pic with Taylor Swift at Chiefs afterparty, calls herself a ‘sex doll’

Megan Fox faced heavy backlash after a picture of her posing alongside Taylor Swift surfaced online. In the photo taken at the Kansas City Chiefs after party, the Transformers star stood beside Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Kelce. As the star-studded photo went viral, fans expressed their concern over Fox's face, claiming she's had “several plastic surgeries.” Megan Fox shares a different version of the picture of herself posing alongside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Machine Gun Kelly at the Kansas City Chiefs after party(Megan Fox/ Instagram, Popbase/X, formerly Twitter)

Megan Fox calls herself an ‘expensive sex doll’

The 37-year-old actress broke her silence over her appearance in the said photo. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Fox shared the same photo, which was taken from a better angle. In an attempt to clear the air, she sarcastically wrote in the caption, “Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all.”

“Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll,” Fox continued, in reference to the viral photo. “When in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan,” she added.

Why did Megan Fox reshare the photo?

In the viral photo, Fox's looked different than her usual appearance. After the photo was shared online, fans flocked to social media to express their concerns about the Jennifer's Body star. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “What happened to megan’s face.” Another user wrote, “That's Megan fox??? I didn't recognise her tbh.”

Several fans claimed that Fox had undergone cosmetic procedures. One user wrote on the platform, “Megan needs to stop with her surgeries.” Another user said, “What did Megan do to her face????” Yet another said, “Plastic surgery should be outlawed. She was the hottest in 2008…”

Netizens furious over Megan Fox's statement

After the Till Death actress reposted the photo to refute the rumours about her changed appearance, she faced another round of backlash. Fox angered netizens with her bold caption. One Instagram user commented under the photo, “It's very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that's how you showed yourself.”

Megan Fox responds to hate comments(Megan Fox/ Instagram)

In response to the comment, Fox wrote, “Dear god. that is NOT what i meant. ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. let a girl make a joke for f**ks sake.”

