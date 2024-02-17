Tarvis Kelce donates $100,000 to two injured girls of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade shooting

Two girls, aged 8 and 10, were among the 22 people injured in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Chiefs stars show support for injured girls after parade tragedy(GoFundMe)

The girls, who belong to the Reyes family, were shot in their legs and underwent surgery. They will need physical therapy and casts for several months, according to Fox 4 .

“The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured. We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $175,000 so far.

Kelce and Swift both came forward with helping hand

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end, donated $100,000 to the girls’ fund through his charity Eighty-Seven & Running, which supports disadvantaged youth. Taylor Swift also donated $100,000 to Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s family, the 43-year-old girl who was also killed in the incident.

The Chiefs, along with the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL, launched an emergency response fund with a $200,000 donation. The fund is in partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City.

The girls also received a visit from the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, at the Children’s Mercy Hospital, where 11 of the 12 patients were children.

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring of care, love and support,” the family said in a statement.

The shooting was not terrorism-related, according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. It was likely caused by a dispute, he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Two juveniles were charged on Friday with gun-related and resisting arrest offenses. They are being held in a juvenile detention center, the Jackson County Family Court Division said. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.