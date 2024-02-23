Katy Perry shrugs off 'Bad Blood' at ‘old friend’ Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sydney concert

One can't miss out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour updates, even if you're actually missing out on the concert. Social media is always ready to cast its net of brewing trends. And the latest one surrounds the old ‘Bad Blood’ between Katy Perry and Swift. Katy Perry at Taylor Swift concert in Sydney, Australia. (Instagram / katyperry)

Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, wasn't the only high-profile star in attendance at her Sydney concert on Friday night. Perry joined Rita Ora and Taika Waititi to rejoice at Taylor's Sydney show at Accor Stadium. Not only was she spotted at the venue, but she was also bopping happily to Swift's diss song addressing her. Watching Tay Tay take charge of the huge crowd, Katy enjoyed every minute of the Bad Blood performance from a VIP box.

Katy Perry at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney

New Katy Perry Instagram post starring Taylor Swift:

Taylor's 2014 song from the album 1989 was rumoured to be a diss track about Katy. Their long-speculated beef kicked off the same year when Swift claimed in a Rolling Stone interview that the California Gurls singers had “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour” by stealing her backup dancers.

The feud continued when Perry tweeted a cryptic response, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing”. They eventually buried the hatchet, as was made abundantly clear through Perry's cameo in Swift's You Need to Calm Down music video.

Similarly, this time, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift resumed their ‘old friendship’ by meeting backstage, where they snapped a selfie together. It eventually landed on the I Kissed a Girl songstress' Instagram, where she captioned the post: “Got to see an old friend shine tonight”.

The carousel post also shared clips of the Taylor Swift concert. Perry posted the Bad Blood performance therein, clearly indicating that she's shrugged off any bad blood that may have been between them (or not) before.