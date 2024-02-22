Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on Sydney Zoo date ahead of Eras Tour concert

Making the most of their time before the big initiation of Taylor Swift's first Sydney Eras Tour concert, the IT couple were spotted on a local sightseeing tour on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrived in Australia's prominent city to reunite with his girlfriend. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift played the tourist card a day ago and visited the Sydney Zoo with her Eras Tour crew members. It looks like the 14-time Grammy-winning pop star found her favourite tourist spot because that's precisely where the lovebirds were spotted hanging out just hours after Travis landed in Australia.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Sydney Zoo date

During their private tour, the IT couple held hands as they connected with Australian wildlife. Channel 9 News, a local media outlet, reported the sighting with video footage. Travis and Taylor were in full-on vacation mode just hours before the Love Story diva was ready to take charge of her first Sydney Eras Tour concert at Accor Stadium with Sabrina Carpenter as her opening act again.

Swift and Kelce met koalas and shared wholesome interactions with kangaroos. Yet again, Swift's entourage of dancers joined the pair for the day out. Their Sydney Zoo date was their first time out like this since the Super Bowl.

Keeping things casual, the Style hitmaker opted for a denim miniskirt, a tank top and white sneakers. She kept her hair up in a messy bun and accessorised her look with a pair of shades. On the flip side, her beau rocked his patterned red shorts with twinning white sneakers.

The Sydney Zoo is reportedly an abode for over 4000 animals, including koalas, kangaroos and wallabies.

Following her three-day Melbourne concerts, Swift's Sydney shows will commence on February 23, with February 26 concluding the stellar run.