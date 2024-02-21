Taylor Swift makes history as she becomes IFPI's Global Artist Chart winner for the fourth time

After winning four People's Choice Awards last week, Taylor Swift has now officially been declared 2023's biggest global artist. On Wednesday, February 21, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced that Swift as the Global Artist Chart winner for the second year in a row. The Cruel Summer hitmaker also made history by clinching the prestigious title for the fourth time. Taylor Swift is now the first and only artist to win IFPI's Global Artist Chart award for the fourth time(X, formerly Twitter)

Taylor Swift officially declared 2023's biggest global artist

IFPI made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, with the message, “#1 – Taylor Swift The unstoppable @taylorswift13 returns to take the throne at No. 1 for the 2nd year in a row, breaking her own record as the 1st ever 4x Global Artist Chart winner. Congratulations Taylor, you are officially the #1 Global Artist of the year!”

2023 was undoubtedly a year of accomplishments for Swift. Among other accolades, the Blank Space singer was named the Time's Person of the Year and Spotify's Global Top Artist last year.

However, it seems that it was only the beginning for the 34-year-old pop icon. Swift kicked off 2024 by winning her 13th Grammy Award. Her constant achievements speak volumes about her dedication to her career. The Look What You Made Me Do singer earned the top spot in the years 2014, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Lewis Morrison, Director of Charts and Certifications at IFPI, said, “We are immensely proud to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award to Taylor Swift for the fourth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success. Taylor is a singular talent, and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal.”

Just falling one spot behind Swift, the famous K-pop group SEVENTEEN clinched the second rank on the IFPI list. Out of the 20 artists and groups who made the list, Lana Del Rey, who came in 10th spot, was the only female musician apart from Swift. Other winners include K-pop group Stray Kids, Drake, The Weekend, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallan, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Post Malone, and Zach Bryan.