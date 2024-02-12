Celebrities at Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey and more

Super Bowl LVIII was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11. The NFL championship saw the Kansas City Chiefs secure a victory over the San Francisco 49ers by 25-22. Among other A-listers at the event, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, who flew all the way from Japan to Las Vegas after back-to-back Eras Tour shows at the Tokyo Dome. Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Travis Kelce's sweet embrace with Swift stole the hearts of millions, including NFL fans and Swifties. Apart from the Cruel Summer hitmaker, the celebrity attendees at the Super Bowl included tech moguls like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey. Here's a list of every celebrity who attended the big game:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ice Spice(Getty Images via AFP)

Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Taylor Swift

The Blank Space singer was accompanied by rapper Ice Spice and her close friend and actress Blake Lively. Alongside her celebrity friends, Swift was also joined by the Chiefs tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, her own mother, Andrea Swift, and another friend Ashley Avignone.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (3rd R), US singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey (L), US rapper Ice Spice (3rd L), Ashley Avignone (R) and US actress Blake Lively attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.(AFP)

Lana Del Rey and Keleigh Sperry

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who recently featured on Swift's track, Snow on the Beach, was seated right below the 34-year-old singer's VIP suite. The Shake It Off singer was later joined by Del Rey and Keleigh Sperry, actress and wife of Miles Teller.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: American Rapper Jay-Z reacts before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steph Chambers/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi

Jay-Z and his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, were seen along the sidelines ahead of the big game. Meanwhile, Beyonce announced her upcoming album during the Super Bowl.

Jack Rudd (L) and Paul Rudd attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Getty Images via AFP)

Paul Rudd, John Hamm, and Miles Teller

The Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who is a longtime Chiefs fan, attended the Super Bowl with his son Jack. Meanwhile, Top Gun Maverick co-stars John Hamm, and Miles Teller were also spotted at the big game on Sunday.

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk looks on in the first half during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Getty Images via AFP)

Elon Musk

Space X founder Elon Musk also attended the Super Bowl along with his eldest son, X Æ A-12, who he shares with singer Grimes.

US singer-songwriter Luke Combs (R) and wife Nicole Hocking attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Queen Latifah, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs

53-year-old rapper Queen Latifah was spotted wearing a white hoodie and a matching hat. She also wore statement hoop earrings. Singers Maren Morris and Luke Combs, along with his wife Nicole, were also seen at the game.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay looks on during the first quarter Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Chef Gordon Ramsey, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds

The celebrity chef Ramsey was spotted seated next to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his partner Minka Kelly. The duo have been dating since 2022.

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Justin and Haley Bieber

Fan-favourite couple Justin and Haley Bieber were spotted looking cosy during the Super Bowl.

Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky (Getty Images via AFP)

Other A-listers at the event

