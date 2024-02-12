Celebrities at Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey and more
Keep reading to know which celebrities attended the Super Bowl on Sunday
Super Bowl LVIII was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11. The NFL championship saw the Kansas City Chiefs secure a victory over the San Francisco 49ers by 25-22. Among other A-listers at the event, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, who flew all the way from Japan to Las Vegas after back-to-back Eras Tour shows at the Tokyo Dome.
Travis Kelce's sweet embrace with Swift stole the hearts of millions, including NFL fans and Swifties. Apart from the Cruel Summer hitmaker, the celebrity attendees at the Super Bowl included tech moguls like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey. Here's a list of every celebrity who attended the big game:
Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Taylor Swift
The Blank Space singer was accompanied by rapper Ice Spice and her close friend and actress Blake Lively. Alongside her celebrity friends, Swift was also joined by the Chiefs tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, her own mother, Andrea Swift, and another friend Ashley Avignone.
Lana Del Rey and Keleigh Sperry
Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who recently featured on Swift's track, Snow on the Beach, was seated right below the 34-year-old singer's VIP suite. The Shake It Off singer was later joined by Del Rey and Keleigh Sperry, actress and wife of Miles Teller.
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi
Jay-Z and his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, were seen along the sidelines ahead of the big game. Meanwhile, Beyonce announced her upcoming album during the Super Bowl.
Paul Rudd, John Hamm, and Miles Teller
The Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who is a longtime Chiefs fan, attended the Super Bowl with his son Jack. Meanwhile, Top Gun Maverick co-stars John Hamm, and Miles Teller were also spotted at the big game on Sunday.
Elon Musk
Space X founder Elon Musk also attended the Super Bowl along with his eldest son, X Æ A-12, who he shares with singer Grimes.
Queen Latifah, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs
53-year-old rapper Queen Latifah was spotted wearing a white hoodie and a matching hat. She also wore statement hoop earrings. Singers Maren Morris and Luke Combs, along with his wife Nicole, were also seen at the game.
Chef Gordon Ramsey, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds
The celebrity chef Ramsey was spotted seated next to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his partner Minka Kelly. The duo have been dating since 2022.
Justin and Haley Bieber
Fan-favourite couple Justin and Haley Bieber were spotted looking cosy during the Super Bowl.
Other A-listers at the event
The Super Bowl was undoubtedly a star-studded event. Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, other A-listers who attended the game were:
- Lady Gaga, who was seated next to her boyfriend Michael Polansky.
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
- Gabrielle Union and rapper Saweetie
- Russell Wilson and Ciara
- Sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
- Alicia Keys, who was Usher's guest star
- Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter
- Post Malone, Andra Day, and Reba McEntire were Super Bowl performers
- Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel
- Alyssa Milano brought her son, Milo
- Olivia Culpo, who is engaged to 49ers' Christian McCaffrey
- Comedian Keegan Michael-Key