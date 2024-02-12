Why Taylor Swift fans want her to ‘leave’ Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl LVIII had started reeling impassioned responses before it came to life on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 40ers collided for the season's biggest game. The football field was already replete with high energy and fanfare, but then the Chiefs tight end also jumped into action - not on the field, but on the sidelines. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

His behaviour with coach Andy Reid has initiated a fiery debate online as Taylor Swift fans have taken over social media, calling her to ‘break up’ with the football star. Things heated when the Chiefs star took things far and nearly knocked the 65-year coach off his feet.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Swifties have been all about Taylor and Travis' relationship, calling it all sorts of adorable things. However, when Kelce lost his cool with Reid, things took a different turn. The NFL star's frustration was let out due to his team fumbling in the game. Although the team eventually won against the 49ers, the second quarter wasn't all smiles. As Kelce observed how the Chiefs remained scoreless, he lost his calm and grabbed the head coach, venting his pent-up aggression. He was upset about being kept off the game early on in the game.

Things cooled down later. Reid even told ESPN that Kelce had apologized and that there were no hard feelings. However, Swifties are still upset about Kelce's ‘anger issues’.They quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns.

Kelce also addressed the scene later during a press conference. He admitted: “I owe my entire career to that guy.”

Taylor Swift fans call out Travis Kelce's behaviour

Though Taylor Swift fans were united in their concerns against Travis Kelce with NFL fans, who also demanded that he be benched for his actions, Swifties definitely took this hit harder.

Despite Valentine's coming soon, Swifties were unforgiving of the NFL superstar's response and started rolling out strongly-worded tweets. “Hey #swifties! I speak for most of the fanbase when I say Taylor needs to leave this man, he’s assaulting a man for no reason!!!!”, came one response.

A second X user tweeted: "Taylor needs to leave this man and save her reputation. Stop blaming the nfl on her, blame the journalists…".

A third netizen added: "What kind of man assaults his coach for taking him out for a play? I hope Taylor Swift breaks up with Travis Kelce after the game."

Sports has its way of pushing people's buttons. The Super Bowl 2024 alone has witnessed a long-running romantic-comedy plot unravel with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the leading pair. The exact spot also subjected the leading man to some backlash. How is this not a movie?