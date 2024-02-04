NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN Episode 6: Will the members finally play their signature game of mafia?

With the inevitable closing chapter nearing day by day, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN episode 6 will mark the conclusion of the group's summer vacation. Na Yeong Seok aka Na PD's healing travel project with the K-pop boy group undertook many journeys, allowing the members to enjoy their time off the professional clock. NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN finale will be releasing after a week's break. (Instagram / tvn_joy)

Keeping the comical entertainment factor high as well, (because what would be a SEVENTEEN reality show without it) the boys have witnesses Italian landmarks galore. Having soaked in the local culture on the streets while being one among the crowd, the SEVENTEEN members will return back to their office stations soon. Here's everything we know about the final episode of the series releasing soon.

Watch the NANA TOUR Episode 6 trailer:

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN episode 6 release date and time

The sixth episode of Na PD's NANA TOUR will release on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST on the South Korean network tvN. Full version VOD of the variety episode will be made available on Weverse on the same date at 10 PM KST.

NANA TOUR episodes premiere every Friday on tvN Asia, U-NEXT (overseas). Here's the global link (except Japan) for the VOD: https://weverseshop.io/shop/GL/sales/21568

On February 4, the official music video for the NANA TOUR theme song was also. It again shows the members having a summer blast in Italy with Na PD.

What to expect from NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN Episode 6?

You can't expect it to be a SEVENTEEN variety show if the members don't indulge in an out-of-control game of ‘Mafia’ that's become synonymous with their entertainment brand.

For the final episode of the travel show series, the 12 members of the boy group (minus S.Coups) will be rejoicing at a seafood party. Enjoying a food course unlike another, they will later dive into a recreational Mafia game that will up the tension as previously highlighted in Going SEVENTEEN episodes as well.

As for the last travel schedule of the NANA TOUR, the boys will jump on a boat tour. Making most of the moment that will never come back again, the music act off work will relish in the midst of the azure seas and the blue as the Italy summer tour finally comes to a bittersweet close.