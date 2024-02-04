BTS at Grammy Awards: When BTS showed how to have fun with boring tuxedos on Grammys red carpet; won men's fashion game

BTS has cemented their names as the top and revered musicians with their solo and group activities. However, the K-pop supergroup is not just known for their music - which has broken worldwide records and won the hearts of their fans, ARMY. Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's gender-fluid, effortless and fun fashion sense has made them into major global fashion influencers - piquing the interests of luxury fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Dior, Celine, Cartier and Valentino, who have signed them up as brand ambassadors. Now, with the Grammy Awards taking place on February 4 (February 5, at 6:30 am IST), we decided to reminisce about BTS' last appearance on the music awards show. When BTS' V, Jin, Jungkook. Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jimin showed how to have fun with boring tuxedos on Grammys red carpet. (Twitter)

BTS at the 64th Grammy Awards (2022)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The music's biggest night - Grammy Awards - is also witness to some of the most jaw-dropping iconic moments in fashion. And in 2022, it saw BTS showcasing how to have fun with boring old tuxedos on the Grammys red carpet. Very few celebrities let go of the plain black tuxedo on the awards red carpet and embrace daring or colourful options. However, BTS - known for wearing clothes that reflect their unbridled glamour and effortless cool - donned tuxedos matching their superstar status. They ascended on the Grammy 2022 red carpet in sleek, modern suitings by Louis Vuitton.

The septet opted for different takes on the modern tuxedos but somehow appeared cohesive as a whole. They wore tailored Louis Vuitton blazers and trousers. While RM and V matched the colour of their suits, Jin opted for a lighter version of their suits. Meanwhile, Jungkook with Jimin and Suga with J-Hope matched their suits.

V and RM chose dark brown notch-lapel jackets styled with straight-fitted pants, purple collared shirts and black boots. However, RM's blazer featured a double-breasted closure, and V opted for a front button closure. Lastly, he glammed the suit with a multi-coloured floral pin-up and RM a glittering embellished gold brooch. Similarly, J-Hope and Suga matched their attires in double-breasted white suits styled with embellished brooches.

Meanwhile, Jin made a dapper appearance in a tan double-breasted outfit, and Jungkook and Jimin wore blue blazers and pleated pants. While Jimin's jacket had a double-breast enclosure, Jungkook opted for a cropped fit for his blazer.

BTS performs Butter at the Grammys

After their unforgettable red carpet appearance, the septet changed into black tuxedos for their high-voltage performance of their song Butter - which also earned them a standing ovation from the crowd. While RM, V and Jungkook looked dapper in sleek black silk suits, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope complemented them in textured and embellished black tuxedos. Scroll down to see what Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook wore and a snippet from their performance.

BTS has earned a total of five Grammy nominations so far, making them the first Korean pop act to receive a Grammy Award nomination.