Taylor Swift at Grammys: 'Mother has arrived'; singer walks Grammy Awards red carpet in red lips and Schiaparelli gown

Taylor Swift has arrived at the 66th Grammy Awards 2024. The Reputation singer walked the red carpet at music's biggest night in a classic black and white gown, reminiscent of the old Hollywood glamour. Taylor, who is feted with six nominations, including the coveted Record of the Year award for Anti-Hero, proved once again she will 'never go out of style' as she chose a custom Schiaparelli creation. The couture fit excited her loyal fan base - Swifties - who took to social media to praise her and write 'Mother has arrived'. Check out Taylor's Grammy look below. Taylor Swift attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

Taylor Swift in custom Schiaparelli gown at Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift graced the red carpet at the 66th Grammy Awards in a white corset couture gown from the luxury fashion house of Schiaparelli. The singer chose a white column gown featuring a strapless square neckline, a corseted bodice with ribbon enclosure on the back, a cinched waistline, a gathered design on the front, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, a form-fitting skirt with a cascading fall, and a floor-sweeping train.

Taylor Swift styled the gown with black velvet Opera gloves, black peep-toe pumps, and black and silver jewellery, including a watch choker, layered diamond necklaces, and dainty ear studs.

Lastly, she chose shimmering gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, her signature red lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks with the Schiaparelli. Side-parted open locks styled with bangs and a braided strand rounded it off.

Meanwhile, apart from the Record of the Year Award for Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift is also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album category for Midnights. She's also earned a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance (again for Anti-Hero) and hopes to take the stage with Karma collaborator Ice Spice with a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.