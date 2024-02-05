Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus bares it all in gold Maison Margiela dress custom made from hundreds of gold safety pins

Music's biggest night is here. The 66th Grammy Awards have begun, and celebrities have started arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Miley Cyrus is one of the A-lister musicians attending the awards on February 4 (today, February 5, IST). Miley, who is up for six awards this time around, is expected to perform her smash Flowers at the ceremony that will air live on CBS and Paramount+. Before her electrifying performance, Miley captured everyone's attention by baring it all in a custom gold see-through Maison Margiela red carpet look. Scroll through to check out what the singer wore at the Grammys red carpet. Miley Cyrus attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

Miley Cyrus attends the Grammys 2024 in a custom Maison Margiela dress

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Miley Cyrus is known for her dramatic fashion choices and favouring risqué looks. For the 66th Grammy Awards, the Wrecking Ball singer was seen on the red carpet in a dress exclusively made by John Galliano (Creative Director Maison Margiela) for Maison Margiela. The custom creation was constructed using hundreds of gold safety pins and is inspired by John Galliano's Fall-Winter 1996 look. The standout look earned Miley a sure-shot spot in tonight's best-dressed celebrities list from the Grammy Awards. Check out our detailed download on the look inside.

Rather than a gown, Miley opted for a micro-mini silhouette at the Grammys. The Maison Margiela dress made from safety pins features an intricate halter neckline, sculptural safety-pin detailing at the bust, a mesh design on the torso, a metal waist sculpture, skeleton hands embellished on the arms, and a mesh skirt with slits.

Miley wore the ensemble with a pair of controversial gold velvet Tabi heels. She did not accessorise the dress with jewels, allowing it to be the star on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Miley chose winged eyeliner, shimmery gold eye shadow, feathered brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and bronzer on the cheekbones for the glam picks. Lastly, Miley wore her hair open and styled in big country-star curls that would make her godmother, Dolly Parton, proud.